EU mulls new sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

The European Union will likely impose new sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but not straight away to give time to uncover the culprits, according to the bloc's executive and diplomatic sources.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the Kremlin critic, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Russia needed to carry out a credible, independent probe to bring the perpetrators to justice and that the bloc would react based on Moscow's next steps. Moscow has denied involvement and has urged the West not to rush to judgment.