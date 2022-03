EU to reduce Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year

The EU wants to vastly reduce Russian gas imports this year, a top official said Tuesday, as political pressure mounts to sever Russia's main economic lifeline over its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, announced the goal as the United States was expected to impose an oil import ban on Russia in a step considered too far for the Europeans, who fear that the economic consequences would be too severe.

Instead, the commission said it could erase a huge share of its dependency on Russia by tapping new gas supplies, ramping up reserves for next winter and accelerating efforts to be more energy efficient.

"By the end of this year, we can replace 100 billion cubic metres of gas imports from Russia. That is two-thirds of what we import from them," EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans told reporters in Strasbourg, France.

"This will end our over-dependency and give us much needed room to maneuvre," added Timmermans, who leads EU policy-making on energy and climate change.