EU to reduce Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year

In its plan, the EU said the bloc could become fully independent of Russian gas, oil and coal by 2030.
Timmermans urged caution. Russia supplies 40 percent of the EU's gas needs, with Italy, Germany and several central European countries especially dependent. A quarter of its oil supply also comes from Russia.
This reliance has led EU nations to push back against calls by Kyiv and Washington to severely sanction Russia's energy sector as Western allies seek more ways to hit Russia harder for its actions in Ukraine.
"The reality is that there's quite a number of our member states who would get into real trouble if overnight, all the energy would no longer be provided from Russia," Timmermans told MEPs earlier.
"So we need to make sure ... we don't do more harm to ourselves than we do to Putin," he added.
The proposal, which is not binding, calls for 90 percent of gas storage capacity to be filled by September 30, up from about 30 percent now.
The recommendations from Brussels came just ahead of a meeting of EU leaders who will discuss ways to cut Europe's energy ties to Russia for the long term.
The 27 leaders will agree "to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports", according to a draft of a declaration intended to end the meeting and seen by AFP.