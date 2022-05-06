European stocks on course for their worst week since March

European stocks were on course for their worst week in two months on Friday following a carnage on Wall Street as investors feared that bigger interest rate hikes would be needed to tame decades-high inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 1.6pc, with retailers .SXRP suffering the biggest loss among sectors.

Europe's retail index .SXRP slumped 2.5pc to hit its lowest in two years after a string of weak earnings reports that highlighted the fallout from surging inflation, the Ukraine war and fresh round of lockdowns in China.

Adidas ADSGn.DE dropped 5.1pc as it lowered expectations for 2022 sales as renewed COVID-related lockdowns in Greater China continue to hit the German sportswear company.