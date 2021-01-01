Fast track mega projects to contribute up to 4pc GDP growth

The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to increase by 3 to 4 per cent once the fast track and mega projects of the government are completed.

A fast-track project monitoring taskforce has been overseeing the 10 fast-track projects to ensure their quick and proper implementation.

The 10 fast-track mega projects are: Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Metro Rail (MRT-6, MRT-1, MRT-5), Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Padma Rail Link, Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Rail Line, Rampal Thermal Power Plant, Payra Port First Terminal, Payra port infrastructure development, Maheshkhali Matarbari integrated infrastructure development activities and Matarbari Port Development Project.

The overall physical progress of the first phase construction of MRT Line-6 from Uttara to Agargaon is 79.62 per cent and the progress of the second phase progress from Agargaon to Motijheel is 48.51 per cent. The overall progress of this project is around 54.59 per cent.