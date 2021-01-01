Fast track mega projects to contribute up to 4pc GDP growth

BSS
Dhaka
Construction work of metro rail project is underway in Dhaka
Construction work of metro rail project is underway in Dhaka

The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to increase by 3 to 4 per cent once the fast track and mega projects of the government are completed.

A fast-track project monitoring taskforce has been overseeing the 10 fast-track projects to ensure their quick and proper implementation.

The 10 fast-track mega projects are: Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Metro Rail (MRT-6, MRT-1, MRT-5), Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Padma Rail Link, Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Rail Line, Rampal Thermal Power Plant, Payra Port First Terminal, Payra port infrastructure development, Maheshkhali Matarbari integrated infrastructure development activities and Matarbari Port Development Project.

The overall physical progress of the first phase construction of MRT Line-6 from Uttara to Agargaon is 79.62 per cent and the progress of the second phase progress from Agargaon to Motijheel is 48.51 per cent. The overall progress of this project is around 54.59 per cent.

Construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is progressing first. The overall physical progress of this mega project till to date is over 30 per cent. The project is expected to be completed in 2022-2023.

The government has sped up the implementation of Rampal Power Plant and presently over 7,000 people including 5,500 Bangladeshi workers are deployed in project site and till to date, the project has achieved 55 per cent overall physical progress and around 60 per cent financial progress.

The Padma Bridge Rail Link Construction Project has witnessed an overall 28.23 per cent progress in implementation so far amid the adverse situation created by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The overall construction progress of Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar railway line reached 42 per cent, which is expected to be completed by June in 2022.

Talking to BSS, noted economist Kazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said the government has already completed the construction of the main structure of Padma Multipurpose Bridge, which is expected to open for traffic next year.

He said traffic congestion in Dhaka city will reduce and ultimately trade and tourism will be benefited immensely through completion of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 project.

