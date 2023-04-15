Europe to see 'sharp slowdown' but not recession: IMF official

"There is certainly in some countries a recession risk, but it's very different from what we foresaw and feared for, even in January," he said.

Germany is the only Euro area country the IMF now forecasts will enter recession this year.

A downward revision in its growth forecast from January means Germany will join the UK as the only G7 economies expected to shrink in 2023.

Much of Germany's contraction comes down to the ongoing economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, Kammer said.