Pandemic sets back Asia-Pacific's poverty fight by 2 yrs: ADB

The pandemic has set back the fight against poverty in the Asia-Pacific region by at least two years, and many nations will find it harder to escape poverty, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday.

Had the pandemic not happened, the proportion of people in the region facing extreme poverty - defined as those living on less than $1.90 a day - could have eased to 2.9 per cent in 2020 instead of rising to 5 per cent. The figure stood at 3.8 per cent in 2021 and is projected at 3 per cent this year.