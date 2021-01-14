German economy braces for second wave impact



Official data Thursday are expected to show that the German economy weathered the pandemic better than many nations last year, partly thanks to its resilient manufacturers, but virus resurgence is fuelling concern for 2021.

Europe’s largest economy is likely to have contracted 5.5 per cent in 2020, according to government estimates, a plunge comparable to that of the financial crisis in 2009, when output shrank by five per cent.

If confirmed, the slump would be smaller than those seen in France, Italy or Spain, where gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to have declined by 9.3, 9.0 and 11.1 per cent respectively, according to European Central Bank forecasts.