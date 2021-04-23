Global economy to stage vigorous recovery, jobs growth to lag

The global economy will recover this year from its coronavirus slump at a pace not seen since the 1970s as strong momentum builds in most major economies, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists.

That optimism was largely led by the widely expected vaccine-driven recovery, massive liquidity injections, unprecedented fiscal support - primarily by the United States, with more in the pipeline - and continued adaptation of economic activity to overcome subdued mobility.

With many countries still facing challenges from the pandemic, when asked on the likelihood of a renewed spike in coronavirus cases derailing the global economic recovery this year, economists were split in the Reuters polls taken over the past month.

But 2021 growth views for 55 per cent of 44 economies polled on were upgraded from three months ago, led by the US economy - which was predicted to mark the fastest annual expansion since 1984 - and China, set to return to pre-crisis levels this year.