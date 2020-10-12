Global PC market growth breaks 10-year record with 13per cent rise

The global PC market climbed 12.7 per cent from a year ago to reach 79.2 million units in the third quarter of this year, registering the highest growth the market has seen in the past 10 years, according to the latest report from Canalys.

After a weak Q1, the recovery in Q2 continued into Q3 this year in which Lenovo regained the top spot, showed data released by the analyst company.

Global notebook shipments touched 64 million units—almost as much as the record high of Q4 2011 when notebook shipments were 64.6 million—as demand continued to surge due to second waves of COVID-19 in many countries and companies continued to invest in longer-term transitions to remote working.