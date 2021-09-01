Global shares scale new highs, dollar falls

The dollar eased but world stock markets scaled new highs on Wednesday, with investors looking beyond weak economic data to focus on a likely continuation of massive central bank stimulus measures.

MSCI's all-country world index climbed to its fourth intraday high in a row, while the Nasdaq Composite hit a fresh high and the Euro STOXX 600 came close to breaching an all-time peak reached three weeks ago.

The upbeat tone for equities came in spite of signs that Asia's factory activity lost momentum in August and US private employers hired far fewer workers than expected last month, likely due to a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.