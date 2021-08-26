World shares tapped the brakes on Thursday as China troubles struck again, while Europe's bond markets steadied after confident-sounding ECB policymakers had caused their sharpest selloff in six months.

The Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole policy symposium on Friday made investors steer clear of major moves but there was plenty going on to make the wait interesting.

Asia had seen its first post-Covid outbreak interest rise in South Korea overnight. Chinese markets had tumbled after the country's most indebted property developer Evergrande warned of a 39 per cent slump in profits , Japan suspended Moderna's Covid vaccine, while the mood of Germany's consumers was darkening again.