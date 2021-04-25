Global smartphone sales to rise 13 per cent in 2021

Riding on the migration to 5G and iPhone 12 super cycle, global smartphone revenues will increase more than 13 per cent (on-year) in 2021, the highest revenue growth in six years.

China, the US, India and Japan will account for 54 per cent of all smartphone wholesale revenues worldwide in 2021.

Despite the economic uncertainty and dented consumer confidence caused by the coronavirus, the market will be able to bounce back in 2021, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics.

According to David Kerr, Senior VP, a downside risk remains in terms of volumes and value in India and Brazil, which are suffering through significant surges in Covid-19 currently.

“However, in general, we remain modestly optimistic about both replacement sales and new customers,” Kerr said in a statement.