Global stocks down, euro slumps over growth and inflation worries

Data released Wednesday showed US inflation slowed to 8.3 per cent in April after a four-decade peak of 8.5 per cent in March, but that was less than what experts had forecast and prompted concerns inflation will remain high.

Wednesday's stock trading is "pointing to a market that is becoming more concerned about slowing growth, and sticky inflation, aka rising stagflation and, or recession risk", according to analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

The dollar has gotten a boost, both as the greenback is seen as a haven in uncertain times and as the US Federal Reserve has taken the lead in raising interest rates in the face of surging inflation.

The dollar is currently at a two-decade high against a trade-weighted index of rival currencies, and on Thursday the euro slumped to a five-year dollar low at $1.0389.

"Given the combination of a relatively hawkish monetary policy stance and a dollar-positive global backdrop, we expect the dollar to grind higher against nearly all developed and emerging market currencies over the course of the Fed's current tightening cycle," said analysts at Capital Economics.

Interest rates are being hiked worldwide to tackle decades-high inflation, which is fuelled mostly by rocketing energy costs.