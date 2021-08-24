Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the US Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.

Spot gold eased 0.2 per cent to $1,801.65 per ounce by 0321 GMT, having jumped about 1.4 per cent in the previous session.

US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at $1,804.10.