Gold steadies but hinges on US jobs data test for Fed

Gold steadied on Thursday, buoyed by a slight dip in the dollar, but held a tight range as investors steered clear of big bets before US jobs data that could give the Federal Reserve more fuel to wind down economic support measures.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,762.20 per ounce by 1145 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,763.40.

The dollar eased, but traded near a one-year high, buoyed by lingering inflation concerns and expectations the Fed would have to act sooner to normalise policy.