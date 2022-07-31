India does not have problems like Pakistan and Sri Lanka: Raghuram Rajan

According to the latest RBI data, India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves stood at $571.56 billion for the week ended on 22 July.

At end-March 2022, India’s external debt stood at $620.7 billion, as per the latest RBI data. The external debt to GDP ratio declined to 19.9 per cent at end-March 2022 from 21.2 per cent at end-March 2021.

According to Rajan, low foreign debt and high foreign exchange reserves make Indian economy resilient. The countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan are facing deep financial troubles due to very low forex reserves and mounting external debts.

Usable forex reserves of Sri Lanka recently dipped below $50 million forcing the country to suspend payments on foreign loans. The situation in Pakistan is equally bad. Pakistan’s forex reserves dipped by $754 million to $8.57 billion for the week ended 22 July 2022, as per Pakistan central bank’s latest data.