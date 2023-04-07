Global growth to fall below 3pc in 2023: IMF chief

“That harms the prospects of everyone, especially for the most vulnerable people and most vulnerable countries,” she added at an event in Washington.

Global growth almost halved last year to 3.4 per cent as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rippled through the world economy, abruptly halting the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Asia’s emerging markets are expected to see substantial increases in economic output -- with India and China predicted to account for half of all growth this year -- the good news will be outweighed by a slowdown expected for 90 per cent of the world’s advanced economies.