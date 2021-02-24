ILO urges for policies to protect workers in digital economy

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has underlined the need for enhanced global policy cooperation to provide decent work opportunities and foster sustainable business growth in "digital economy," reports news agency UNB.

According to the UN agency, digital labour platforms -- such as remote tasking, and location-based apps where workers are involved in transport or delivery -- saw an almost five-fold increase over the last decade. This surge offered new opportunities and presented challenges for both workers and businesses, it added.

“Digital labour platforms are opening up opportunities that did not exist before, particularly for women, young people, and persons with disabilities and marginalised groups in all parts of the world. That must be welcomed," Guy Ryder, ILO director-general, said on Tuesday.