IMF board discussed $650b expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Friday discussed a proposed $650 billion expansion of its emergency reserves, marking the next step in a process expected to be completed in August, the IMF said in a statement.

The new allocation of the IMF's reserve currency, or Special Drawing Rights, would be the largest in its history, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. It is aimed at helping the most vulnerable members of the global lender weather the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.