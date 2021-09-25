IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank

After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday issued a statement again denying misconduct and rejecting the report.

"Let me be clear: the conclusions are wrong. I did not pressure anyone to alter any reports. There was absolutely no quid pro quo related to funding for the World Bank of any kind," Georgieva wrote in a statement.

An independent investigation released last week found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.

The bank has since scrapped the report, while the US Treasury called the findings "serious."