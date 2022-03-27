IMF prescribes tax raise, social safety measures to Sri Lanka for financial stability

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday recommended a number of measures for macroeconomic stability in Sri Lanka and also to mitigate adverse impacts on the vulnerable and the poor.

The IMF made the recommendations in its staff report made for the global lender’s Executive Board following the conclusion of its Article IV consultations with Sri Lanka.

The IMF noted that the country faces mounting challenges, including public debt that has risen to unsustainable levels, low foreign currency reserves, and persistently large financing needs in the coming years.