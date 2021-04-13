IMF projects Asia's economy to grow 5.4pc in 2022

The International Monetary Fund offered a more upbeat view on Tuesday on Asia's economic outlook than six months ago, but warned a faster-than-expected rise in US interest rates could disrupt markets by triggering capital outflows from the region.

While Asia is rebounding from last year's slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a divergence between nations benefitting from surging global demand and those reliant on tourism, said Jonathan Ostry, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

"Setbacks in the vaccine rollout, questions about the potency of the vaccine against new variants of the disease, and a resurgence of the virus, together constitute a key downside risk," Ostry told an online briefing.