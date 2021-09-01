India asks utilities to import coal amid short supply as demand spikes

India has urged utilities to import coal as coal-fired electricity generation surged in Asia's third largest economy after an easing of coronavirus-related curbs, with several power plants on the verge of running out of fuel.

India is the second largest importer of coal despite having the world's fourth largest reserves, and coal powers over 70 per cent of the country's electricity demand. Electricity generation makes up three-fourths of India's coal consumption.

"Thermal power plants, which may import coal for blending, may explore (ways) to enhance imports of coal to tide over the current crisis," the federal power ministry said in an Aug. 30 notice seen by Reuters.