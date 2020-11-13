India enters into technical recession for first time: Reserve Bank of India

India has technically entered into a recession with a likely contraction in its GDP during the July-September period, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

RBI’s Economic Activity Index estimates that India’s GDP growth for the second quarter of the current financial year was negative and the GDP contracted by 8.6 per cent during the quarter.

“India has entered into a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history with Q2: 2020-21 likely to record the second successive quarter of GDP contraction,” it said.