India enters into technical recession for first time: Reserve Bank of India

IANS
Mumbai
Woman carrying luggage walks along a railway track on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, on 12 November 2020
Woman carrying luggage walks along a railway track on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, on 12 November 2020Reuters

India has technically entered into a recession with a likely contraction in its GDP during the July-September period, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

RBI’s Economic Activity Index estimates that India’s GDP growth for the second quarter of the current financial year was negative and the GDP contracted by 8.6 per cent during the quarter.

“India has entered into a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history with Q2: 2020-21 likely to record the second successive quarter of GDP contraction,” it said.

Advertisement

The contraction is ebbing with gradual normalisation in activities and expected to be short-lived.

The RBI report said that at a time when global economic activity is besieged by the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, incoming data for the month of October 2020 have brightened the near-term outlook for the Indian economy and stirred up consumer and business confidence.

“Since the assessment of the performance of the Indian economy in the first half of 2020-21 that was presented in the Monetary Policy Report of October 2020, several developments point to a window of respite opening up and an unshackling of economic activity from the grip of Covid-19 as the festival season sets in,” it said.

More News

Asian markets mostly down as vaccine hope offset by virus surge

Asian markets mostly down as vaccine hope offset by virus surge

China inflation dips to 11-year low as pork stocks rise

A cook with a traditional mask grills pork over a wood fire during the Mistura gastronomic fair, which promotes Peruvian cuisine by showcasing food and products from all over the country, in Lima. Photo: Reuters

France sees smoother trade ties with US if Biden triumphs

French president Emmanuel Macron, flanked by French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery Bruno Le Maire and French Junior Minister of Foreign Trade Franck Riester, chairs a video conference with foreign companies' executives to market France as Europe's next business destination after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France on 6 November 2020

YouTube channels making money from ads, memberships amplify Trump voting fraud claims

A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken on 25 October 2017