India may account for nearly half of global rice exports

Rice export prices in Thailand slipped to their lowest in 18 months this week due to a weaker baht, while an uptick in demand from Africa kept India rates near a two-month peak.

Thailand's 5 per cent broken rice prices eased to $380-$386 per tonne on Thursday - their lowest since March 2019- from $380-$393 last week.

The depreciation of the baht played a part in lowering prices, Bangkok-based traders said, adding new supply wasn't expected until November. The baht has weakened by around 3 per cent since end-August, which translates into lower rice export prices after the currency conversion.