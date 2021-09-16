India may corner nearly half of global rice trade as exports soar to record

Indian rice has been consistently cheaper than supplies from Thailand and Vietnam since last March, while global demand for rice has scaled record highs.

However, limited infrastructure at Kakinada Anchorage, India's main rice port, led to persistent congestion and lengthy loading delays last year, prompting some buyers to switch suppliers.

India was offering a discount of more than $100 per tonne over other exporters, but much of the discount was wiped out by higher demurrage charges tied to the delays, says exporter Brahmananda Gudimetla.

To ease the congestion, the southern state of Andhra Pradesh in February allowed the use of an adjoining deepwater port at Kakinada for rice shipments.

"Vessel waiting period has gone down after the deepwater port started handling rice. Demand that could have shifted to other countries remained with us," said BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association of India.