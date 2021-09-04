Indian gold dealers hope for festive jolt to quiet market

As a result, retail demand was quite weak across the country for the last few days as prices were going up, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.
Dealers charged premiums of up to $2 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of 10.75 per cent import and 3 per cent sales levies — unchanged from last week.
"Festival season is approaching. Jewellers could start purchases if prices remain stable for the next few days" said another Mumbai-based bullion dealer.
In China, premiums narrowed slightly to $1-$5 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices, compared with last week's $3-$6 premiums.
"Demand in China remains moderate as customers wait for prices to come down," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.
In Hong Kong, premiums of $0.80-$1.80 were charged as rising Covid-19 cases and resultant lockdowns hurt jewellery demand.
In Singapore, premiums ranged from $1 to $1.50 per ounce, and according to Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central, customers took advantage of higher prices to sell more gold.
In Japan, gold premiums stayed in a $0.25-$0.50 range, Tokyo-based traders said.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association raised local rates of all types of gold, citing gains in international markets, with the best quality gold priced at 73,483 taka ($864.71) per Bhori, or 11.664 grams.
There was also a supply shortage in local markets as imports were being hampered by tax-related complexities and a shutdown of international flights.