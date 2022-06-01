Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka saw its highest inflation on record for the eighth consecutive month in May, official data showed Wednesday, as the island nation grapples with its worst-ever economic crisis.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 39.1 per cent year-on-year last month, up from 29.8 per cent in April, according to the statistics department.

Food inflation in Colombo came in at 57.4 per cent, up from 46.6 per cent in April.