‘Bidenomics’ will restore the American dream: Joe Biden

President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to restore the American dream in a speech promoting his “Bidenomics” policy that he said will deliver a clean break with decades of Republican economic thinking benefiting the rich.

“Bidenomics is about the future. Bidenomics is just another way of saying restore the American dream,” the Democrat said in Chicago.

The half-hour speech sought to reach working and middle-class voters vital to Biden’s hopes of re-election in 2024 -- many of whom have drifted from the Democratic party to back populist right-winger Donald Trump.

Biden highlighted hundreds of billions of dollars in public investments during his first two years in office to revamp infrastructure and kickstart high-tech manufacturing.