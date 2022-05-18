Japan 1st-quarter GDP shrank as Omicron wave hit

Japan's economy shrank slightly in the first quarter of 2022, official data showed Wednesday, hit by Covid-19 restrictions and higher prices.

The world's third-largest economy shrank 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period, slightly less than the market expectations of a 0.4 per cent contraction.

It followed a modest rebound in the final three months of 2021 that proved short-lived after Japan put Covid restrictions in place as an outbreak fuelled by the Omicron coronavirus variant took hold in January.

Growth was also hit by the rising cost of imports with energy prices surging and the yen falling to its lowest level against the dollar in 20 years.