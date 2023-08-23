India will be growth engine of the world: Modi

"Many many congratulations and best wishes to the BRICS Business Council on its tenth anniversary. In the last ten years, the BRICS Business Council has played a very vital role in enhancing our economic cooperation. When the first BRICS summit was held in 2009, the world was coming out of a massive financial crisis. At that time BRICS emerged as a ray of hope for the global economy," he said.

"In the present time also amongst the Covid pandemic tensions and disputes the world is dealing with e-economic challenges. In such times once again the role of BRICS countries is important," he said.

In his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue in Johannesburg, he said that India will soon be a 5 trillion dollar economy and in the coming years will be the growth engine of the world.

"Despite the turmoil in the global economy, India today is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Very soon India will become a five trillion dollar economy. There is absolutely no doubt that in the coming years, India will be the growth engine of the world and the reason for this is that India has converted crisis and difficulties into opportunities for economic improvements. The people of India have resolve to become a developed nation by 2047," PM Modi," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister further said that "In the last few years we have carried out reforms and mission modes and these factors have helped continuously improve doing business in India. We have also reduced the compliance burden and removed red tape. There has been a boost in investor confidence due to the introduction of GST and the implementation of insolvency. We have focused on public service delivery and good governance."