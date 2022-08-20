Russia is China's top oil supplier for 3rd mth in July: Customs data

Russia held its spot as China's top oil supplier for a third month in July, data showed on Saturday, as independent refiners stepped up purchases of discounted supplies while cutting shipments from rival suppliers such as Angola and Brazil.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totalled 7.15 million tonnes, up 7.6 per cent from a year ago, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed.