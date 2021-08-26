Logistical bottlenecks seen limiting India's soymeal imports

But the government said shipments must arrive before 31 October and only through Nhava Sheva port on the west coast and the Petrapole checkpost on the Bangladesh border to the east.

"Nhava Sheva port is only for containers and securing containers is a challenge. Traders can bring soymeal via roads from Bangladesh but there is a congestion issue at Petrapole checkpost," said BV Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors Association of India, an industry body.

Soymeal prices in India are around 85,000 rupees ($1,145.26) per tonne, at least 40 per cent cheaper than neighbouring countries, dealers said.