London's City finance hub mulls post-Covid future

London's once bustling City finance district is grinding back to life, but it bears the scars of the deadly pandemic, sparking fresh questions over the future of the so-called "Square Mile".

The Covid-19 health crisis erupted in April last year, sparking a nationwide lockdown that turned the global financial hub into a ghost town.

City workers were forced to work remotely and some have since adopted hybrid or flexible work that splits time between home and the office.

Britain fully exited lockdown last month, buoyed by speedy vaccination, but many workers appear in no hurry to return to the office amid fears over the Delta Covid variant.