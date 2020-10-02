Malaysian palm oil giant hit with US ban over worker abuses

The United States has banned imports from a Malaysian palm oil giant that supplies household titans like Procter & Gamble and Nestle over concerns its workers face physical and sexual violence and other abuses.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the ban on palm oil imports from FGV Holdings -- one of Malaysia's top producers -- on Wednesday following a year-long probe that also found indications the firm was witholding wages and using child labor.

Palm oil is a common ingredient in items ranging from processed foods to cosmetics, with Malaysia and neighbouring Indonesia producing 85 percent of the world's supply.