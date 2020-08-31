Most Asian markets extend rally after fresh Wall St record

“With a low, neutral Fed funds rate, a de-emphasis of inflation overshoots and a focus on employment, monetary policy will be highly stimulative for a long, long time. Indeed, music to the stock market’s ears,” said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp.

He said during the financial crisis, the bank began cutting interest rates in mid-2007 and did not lift them until more than eight years later, and it could take just as long to see them lifted again.

“COVID-19 was a much more massive hit to the labour market than the financial crisis. So, we could be looking at the first hike into 2028, provided there are no further hiccups,” he added.

Tokyo led advancers, surging two percent after losing more than one percent Friday in reaction to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s resignation.

While the news fanned fears of uncertainty in the country, analysts said no major confusion is expected with reports saying his right-hand man Yoshihide Suga is set to stand as his successor.