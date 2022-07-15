China's economy shrinks sharply in Q2

China's economy contracted sharply in the second quarter, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread Covid lockdowns and pointing to persistent pressure over coming months from a darkening global growth outlook.

Friday's data comes at a time of fears of a global recession as policymakers jack up interest rates to curb soaring inflation, heaping more hardship on consumers and businesses worldwide as they grapple with challenges from the Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions.

Gross domestic product fell 2.6 per cent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, official data showed, compared with expectations for a 1.5 per cent decline and a revised 1.4 per cent gain in the previous quarter.