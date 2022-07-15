China's economy shrinks sharply in Q2

On a year-on-year basis, GDP in the April-June quarter grew a tepid 0.4 per cent, missing forecast of a 1.0 per cent gain, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, a sharp slowdown from 4.8 per cent in the first quarter.
For the first half of the year, GDP grew 2.5 per cent, well below the government's target of around 5.5 per cent growth for this year.
"China's economy has stood on the edge of falling into stagflation, although the worst is over as of the May-June period. You can rule out the possibility of a recession, or two straight quarters of contraction," said Toru Nishihama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.
"Given the tame growth, China's government is likely to deploy economic stimulus measures from now on to rev up its flagging growth, but hurdles are high for PBOC to cut interest rates further as it would fan inflation which has been kept relatively low at present."
Full or partial lockdowns were imposed in major centres across the country in March and April, including the commercial capital Shanghai, which saw a year-on-year contraction of 13.7 per cent in GDP last quarter.
While many of those curbs have since been lifted, and June data offered signs of improvement, analysts do not expect a rapid economic recovery. China is sticking to its tough zero-COVID policy amid fresh flare-ups, the country's property market is in a deep slump and the global outlook is darkening.
The imposition of new lockdowns in some cities and the arrival of the highly-contagious BA.5 variant have heightened concerns among businesses and consumers about a prolonged period of uncertainty.