No full recovery until 2024, says Dubai airports chief

Passenger traffic at Dubai international airport, the world's busiest, will not recover to pre-Covid levels before 2024, its CEO told AFP on Tuesday.

Traffic remains "nowhere near pre-pandemic levels" despite rising to 29.1 million passengers last year, Dubai Airports chief Paul Griffiths said in an interview.

The figures announced on Tuesday, up 12.7 per cent from 2020, mean that Dubai remains the world's busiest airport for the eighth consecutive year.

However, it is still a long way from the 86 million passengers seen in 2019, before the pandemic ravaged the air industry.