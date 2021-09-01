OPEC+ sticks to gradual oil output hikes, ups demand forecast

OPEC and its allies on Wednesday agreed to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases, despite revising its 2022 demand outlook upwards and ongoing US pressure to raise production more quickly.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed in July to phase out record output cuts by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil a month.

Wednesday's decision means that OPEC+ will release 400,000 bpd to the market in October again, after already doing so in September. The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for 4 October.