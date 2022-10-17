India's 2022-23 sugar output seen up 2pc, exports at 9m tonnes

India is expected to produce around 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that began on 1 October, a leading industry body said on Monday, up 2 per cent from the previous season.

India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil, churned out around 35.8 million tonnes of the sweetener in the 2021-22 season, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), a producers' body.