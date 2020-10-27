Pandemic pummelling foreign investment: UN economists

The coronavirus crisis is expected to drag foreign direct investment down by up to 40 percent this year, with a recovery not expected until 2022, UN economists said Tuesday.

A report by the United Nations Conference on Trade, Investment and Development (UNCTAD) found that lockdowns and the prospect of a deep global recession had dramatically shrunk FDI, which is a measure of cross-border private sector investment.

The agency said that worldwide, FDI was 49 percent lower during the first half of 2020 than during the same period in 2019 -- and that every major form of foreign investment took a hit, ranging from infrastructure funding to mergers and acquisitions.