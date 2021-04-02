Pandemic sharpens inequalities, could fuel unrest, IMF warns

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened long-standing inequalities around the world, which left unaddressed could undermine economic stability and lead to unrest, the IMF warned on Thursday.

Poorest families have been hit particularly hard, and the damage to education could last for years, the International Monetary Fund said in a report released ahead of next week's Spring meetings.

The findings show that the warnings fund economists sounded last year have come to pass.

"Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated preexisting inequalities in incomes and access to basic public services, such as health care and vaccination, both within and across countries," the report said.

"Disruptions to education threaten social mobility by leaving long-lasting effects on children and youth, especially those from poorer households."