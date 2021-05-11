Pandemic surge in European house prices raises fears of new bubble

If Sweden's government gets its way, Bromma airport on the western edge of Stockholm will shut down and be used to build around 30,000 new homes, helping to ease a housing shortage that has sent prices in the capital soaring.

Sweden is not alone in seeking innovative ways to boost the supply of housing and, ultimately, reduce a build-up of mortgage debt that threatens the wider economy.

In many big European cities, prices have been rising for decades, pushed higher by a cocktail of low interest rates, land shortages and construction that cannot keep pace with demand.

At Berlin's former Tegel airport, closed in November last year, the city's authorities are planning to build more than 5,000 apartments. Politicians are also looking at whether they can build social housing at the former Tempelhof airport in the heart of the city.

"In the medium term, we need some 200,000 additional apartments," Berlin housing senator Sebastian Scheel said, adding that half of those apartments should be built by the public sector and subsidised under social housing rules.

Despite the deep effects of the pandemic on Europe's economies, prompting comparisons with the 2008 financial crisis, property price rises have picked up speed over the last year.

Demand from stay-at-home workers desperate for space for an office has contributed to the price surge, while unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus aimed at keeping economies afloat have poured more fuel on the fire.