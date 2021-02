Sales of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech could reach up to $15 billion in 2021 and go higher if Pfizer signs additional supply contracts, Pfizer said Tuesday.

The projections came as Pfizer reported fourth-quarter and full-year profits and released forecasts for 2021. Pfizer projected full-year 2021 sales of between $44.4 to $46.4 billion, excluding sales for the COVID-19 vaccine.