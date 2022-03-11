Power generation faces challenge of both transition and climate change

“The analysis is sobering,” said Pedro Pizarro, chief executive officer of Edison International EIX.N, the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the largest US utilities. “It’s not just increased wildfire risk, but it’s heat, floods; it’s going to require not just investment from utilities to harden our systems.”

The International Energy Agency in 2021 said that in order to reach a net-zero emissions world by 2050, the share of electricity in total final consumption would have to rise to 49 per cent from a current 20 per cent, and that will mean further adoption of electric vehicles and heat pumps to power buildings.

“Pure and simple, it’s the supply chain,” said Nick Akins, CEO at American Electric Power Company Inc AEP.O. “If everyone is doing renewables at the same time, it further exacerbates that issue.”