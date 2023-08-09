China swings into deflation as recovery falters

China's consumer prices fell into deflation in July, while factory gate prices extended their declines, as the world's second-largest economy struggled to revive demand and pressure mounted for authorities to release more direct stimulus.

The consumer price index (CPI) for the month dropped 0.3 per cent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, a slightly slower fall than the median estimate for a 0.4 per cent decrease in a Reuters poll. It was the first year-on-year decline since February 2021. CPI was unchanged in June.

The producer price index (PPI) fell for a 10th consecutive month, down 4.4 per cent from a year earlier after a 5.4 per cent drop the previous month. That compared with a forecast for a 4.1 per cent fall.