Qantas declares Covid-19 'existential crisis' over

Australian national carrier Qantas reported Thursday that its business had started to bounce back after three years of pandemic turmoil, which cost the airline $17 billion in revenue.

"These figures are staggering and getting through to the other side has obviously been tough," chief executive Alan Joyce said.

"We always knew travel demand would recover strongly but the speed and scale of that recovery has been exceptional."

By the end of June, domestic travel was above pre-pandemic levels, Qantas reported, with 20 new routes added to meet demand for leisure travel around Australia.