Russia may cut oil output up to 7pc over price cap

On oil, the European Union, G7 nations and Australia introduced a USD 60 per barrel price cap from 5 December, in addition to the European Union's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States.
"We believe that in the current situation, it is even possible to take risks of lower production rather than be guided by the selling policy regarding the price caps. Today it is USD 60, tomorrow it can be anything, and getting dependent on some decisions made by unfriendly countries is unacceptable for us," Novak said.
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he would issue a decree early next week on Moscow's actions in response to the price cap.
Novak said the decree would ban sales of oil and oil products to countries that join the price cap and companies that demand its observance.
He also said that Russian oil production is expected to rise this year to 535 million tonnes (10.7 million barrels per day) from 524 million tonnes in 2021, while natural gas output will fall by up to a fifth to 671 billion cubic metres.
Exports Decline
The sanctions have hit sales of Russian oil, which makes up a large share of state budget revenues. Exports of Russia's flagship Urals crude blend from Baltic Sea ports may fall by up to a fifth in December.
This month, Urals crude has been sold at deeper discounts, and dominant buyer India has bought barrels at well below the USD 60 price cap.
Novak said he believed that the discount will stabilise soon and that Russia has spent much of this year preparing for sanctions and price caps.
He also praised the work of the OPEC+ group of leading global oil producers, which includes Russia, saying that the oil price is likely to remain in current range of USD 70-USD 100 per barrel next year barring the emergence of unforeseen events.