Germany expected to dodge recession with weak Q1 growth

Germany releases growth data Friday expected to show Europe’s biggest economy expanded slightly in the first quarter and dodged a recession, as falling energy prices and China’s reopening boosted manufacturers.

The industrial powerhouse, which had long been heavily reliant on Russian energy, was hit hard after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine sent inflation and gas prices surging.

After initially faring better than expected, the economy shrank a shock 0.4 percent in the final three months of last year, leaving it on the cusp of a downturn.

If Friday’s preliminary official data, to be released at 10:00 am (0800 GMT), show GDP contracted for a second straight quarter, the economy will have entered a “technical recession”.