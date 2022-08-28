Bangladesh a preferred choice of global apparel buyers for world-class safety: BGMEA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) vice president Shahidullah Azim on Saturday said the world-class workplace safety along with remarkable achievements of the RMG industry in the area of sustainability has made Bangladesh a preferred choice of global buyers for sourcing garments.

“With unprecedented initiatives involving the government, ILO, brands, buyers, and efforts and invest by entrepreneurs, the RMG industry of Bangladesh has made exemplary achievements in ensuring workplace safety in the RMG industry covering fire, electrical and structural integrity in a transparent manner, earning global praise and recognition,” he said.