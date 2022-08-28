Bangladesh a preferred choice of global apparel buyers for world-class safety: BGMEA

The BGMEA vice president said this while speaking as the special guest at the launching ceremony of the 8th International Fire and Safety and Security Expo 2022 organized by the Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) in the capital today.
Director general of Fire Service and Civil Defense brigadier general Md Main Uddin attended the program as chief guest.
Vice president of FBCCI Md Amin Helaly was also present at the programme which was chaired by president of ESSAB Zahir Uddin Babar, said a press release.
In his speech, Azim said the apparel industry has gone through extraordinary challenges and thus overcome those successfully, even bounced back stronger every time.
“Alongside workplace safety, Bangladesh has the highest number of green garment factories with 167 factories LEED certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). While we are proud of our outstanding achievements in the area of workplace safety and environmental sustainability, we are also committed to making efforts to sustain the accomplishments,” he said.
Azim laid emphasis on the production of safety equipment in Bangladesh maintaining international standards.
He thanked ESSAB for consistently organizing the international Fire Safety and Security Expo as it brings safety equipment suppliers, professionals and users under one roof for fruitful interactions.
It plays a significant role in showcasing the latest fire safety equipment and knowledge to the industries, thus raising awareness among the industries, he further said.
The 8th Fire Safety and Security Expo will be held from 24 to 26 November at Bangabandhu International Convention Center (BICC) where world-famous safety equipment brands will participate.